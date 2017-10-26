Eleven Shady Grove Fertility Physicians Named Washingtonian's Top Doctors for Infertility I feel privileged to be a part of a practice that is committed to supporting the needs of our patients, and most importantly, helping them to achieve their dream of parenthood.

Shady Grove Fertility reported today that eleven of the practice’s physicians from the D.C.-metro region have been named Washingtonian’s Top Docs in the field of infertility. This recognition is voted on by physician peers in various fields of medicine. As leaders in reproductive medicine, Shady Grove Fertility physicians are committed to providing exceptional fertility care at a practice that is at the forefront of cutting-edge fertility technology.

Washingtonian surveyed nearly 12,000 physicians in the DMV area to nominate colleagues in each of the 39 specialties to determine the Washington region’s “Top Doctors.” This list is referred to as “the region’s very best,” as chosen by their peers and is intended to help readers find the best medical care in their communities.

This year, the eleven physicians selected as Washingtonian’s Top Docs are Michael Levy, M.D., Arthur Sagoskin, M.D., Anitha Nair, M.D., Naveed Khan, M.D., Paulette Browne, M.D., Stephen Greenhouse, M.D., David Saffan, M.D., Jeanne O’Brien, M.D., Frank Chang, M.D., Eric Widra, M.D., and Joseph Doyle, M.D.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized by such a reputable community of physicians,” said Joseph Doyle, M.D., of Shady Grove Fertility’s Rockville, MD location.

Arthur Sagoskin, M.D., Co-Founder of Shady Grove Fertility commented, “I feel privileged to be a part of a practice that is committed to supporting the needs of our patients, and most importantly, helping them to achieve their dream of parenthood. We thank our patients, peers, and the Washingtonian for their recognition and continued support.”

Other accolades in 2017 include Stephen Greenhouse, M.D., Naveed Khan, M.D., David Saffan, M.D., and Paulette Browne, M.D., who were named Northern Virginia Magazine’s Top Docs for Infertility.

By providing uncompromising service, creating better access to care with affordable financial options, and delivering truly personalized care, Shady Grove Fertility reached another significant milestone in 2017 and is celebrating 50,000 babies born since the center first opened its doors in 1991.

