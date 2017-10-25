REDWOOD CITY, CA: It’s no secret that manufacturers of connected products have been challenged in delivering solutions that solve real problems and provide valued user experiences. They also have struggled to find viable business models to support them. Strategies that create value added services which foster recurring consumer engagement will be a key area of focus at Parks Associates 12th-annual conference in Amsterdam: CONNECTIONS™ Europe: IoT and the Connected Consumer on November 1-2, 2017.

Creating those added value services and their monetization is the central theme for the panel, “Smart Home Business Models: Transition to the API Economy” on November 1. “The transition from hardware products to service models is challenging,” noted Tom Kerber, Director of IoT Strategy at Parks Associates. “Currently, most product manufacturers are attempting to sell their products and then attempt to add services to them. Most have met limited success because their customers do not recognize that the service is a service, not a product feature, and fail to see clear value in the service.”

The panel, led by Kerber, will look at the move to IoT-as-a-service model. “Only a few companies have moved boldly to the IoT-a-a-S model. Prodea is a company that enables this model and we look forward to hearing about their experience.”

Prodea’s Riffat Amin, VP of European Operations for IoT services platform, will join the panel to add the perspective of proven provider of private-label, value-added IoT services for more than 10 years. “As a ground-breaking IoT services provider, we know firsthand the challenges our customers face in developing new services for added revenue, improved user engagement, and better asset management. We focus on empowering our customers with the ability to quickly deliver services that unlock the value of IoT and drive business.”

PANEL DETAILS:

What:

“Smart Home Business Models: Transition to the API Economy” panel at Parks Associates 12th-annual conference CONNECTIONS™ Europe

Who:



Riffat Amin, Vice President of European Operations, Prodea

Rishi Lodhia, Managing Director EMEA, Eagle Eye Networks

Bram van der Wal, Product Owner - Smart Home, Smart Energy & IoT, Essent

Tom Kerber, Director, IoT Strategy, Parks Associates

When:

Wednesday, November 1, 4:30 p.m. CET

Where:

Amsterdam Marriott Hotel in Amsterdam, Netherlands

