In a paper presented at the SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference in Hollywood, MediaMelon explains how its QBR system enhances existing ABR or adaptive bitrate streaming video to reduce the volume of data delivered while ensuring picture quality.

QBR uses perceptual quality analysis to provide information describing the visual complexity and encoding quality of media segments. This requires only a few bytes of additional data to describe each segment of video. This metadata enables a compatible media player to make smarter decisions about when to switch between different data rate encodings. It allows the media player to optimize the streaming strategy according to network conditions and essentially plan ahead when to substitute segments of lower visual complexity and protect those that really require higher data rates.

Kumar Subramanian, the chief executive of MediaMelon, Inc., compares QBR to navigation in a car. “Having a map showing the road ahead enables a driver to adapt better to the current conditions, which provides a smoother and more enjoyable experience,” he explains. “Quite simply, QBR enables smarter streaming by giving the media player hints that enable it to make more intelligent choices than conventional approaches.”

The paper presented at SMPTE is based on an evaluation by the independent consultancy informitv, which reported average data rate reductions of 30-45% for QBR compared to conventional ABR delivery.

Even with a net reduction of 30%, the increased efficiency can be used to protect picture quality by delivering more complex scenes at a higher data rate than would otherwise be achieved.

“Our study confirmed significant savings in the volume of data required to deliver equivalent or even improved picture quality, without any changes to the way the video was encoded or decoded,” says Dr William Cooper of informitv.

Service providers can balance the benefits of reducing the cost of distribution or optimising quality, potentially by individual customer. The overall reduction in the volume of data delivered translates directly into savings in distribution costs or allows more streams to be served for the same cost.

QBR is compatible with existing compression schemes, and media formats. Integrations with popular encoders and media players are already available, enabling service providers and media distributors to benefit from the improved performance.

Based in San Francisco, with offices in San Diego, Munich, London, and India, MediaMelon is a pioneer of streaming media optimization and analytics. MediaMelon is working closely with partners and customers to establish QBR as a key element in the next generation of smarter streaming technologies.

For more than a century, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has developed standards that have enabled many significant advances in media and entertainment technology. The SMPTE 2017 Annual Technology Conference and Exhibition is described as the world’s premier forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology.

