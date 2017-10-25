Tailored to meet the operational needs of TMCs, ActivWare allows users to share visual information across a network, regardless of the location, on any type of screen, from a control room video wall or workstation to a laptop or mobile device.

At the ITS World Congress, Activu will demonstrate its proven information sharing and collaboration solutions which deliver critical information to decision makers on networked displays, such as video walls, desktops and mobile devices. The conference will be held October 29 – November 2, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

A pioneer in the development of control room visualization systems and collaboration software, Activu’s enterprise software, ActivWare™, helps traffic management centers (TMCs) to manage change and share a common operational picture to maintain situational awareness.

Tailored to meet the operational needs of TMCs, ActivWare allows users to share visual information across a network, regardless of the location, on any type of screen, from a control room video wall or workstation to a laptop or mobile device. Users are provided with a wealth of dynamic information, allowing them to obtain a complete operational picture, effectively share critical information, anticipate problems due to congestion and plan appropriately to minimize issues and delays.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view Activu’s mobility capabilities, which allow users to connect wirelessly and securely from the field, using their smartphone or tablet. Field personnel can stream real-time high-definition video and send captured photos and videos to the control room while also being able to view visual information from the control room on their mobile devices. They will also have the opportunity to learn about ActivLink. Created to assist customers with filtering through information being supplied by control room systems, ActivLink alerts operators to critical events by automatically displaying content in response to user-defined scenarios.

About Activu

Common Operating Picture…Everywhere. In mission critical environments, Activu provides visualization technology to manage change, share a common operational picture and maintain situational awareness. With ActivWare, Activu’s visualization and collaboration software platform, users can share information to networked displays (video walls, conference room displays, desktops and mobile devices), collaborate and ultimately achieve enhanced communications and decision making. To find out more information, visit activu.com.