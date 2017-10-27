Advertisers recognize there’s a lot of opportunity in digital, but they don’t always have the in-house capabilities to bring their campaign ideas to life.

Digitaland announces certification as DoubleClick Certified Marketing Partner

Digitaland, a Miami-based digital production agency, announced its admission to the DoubleClick Certified Marketing Partner program. The program enables advertisers to find certified digital marketing experts that can help them achieve their digital advertising goals. Digitaland is the 11th Creative Partner to be admitted as a certified provider for U.S. advertisers.

For almost a decade, Digitaland has supported advertisers in their digital efforts, building everything from rich media banner ads and interactive microsites to HTML emails. Projects span a variety of verticals, including entertainment, travel, consumer goods and the regulation-heavy healthcare and pharma sector.

“Advertisers recognize there’s a lot of opportunity in digital, but they don’t always have the in-house capabilities to bring their campaign ideas to life,” said Yoni Levy, the VP Managing Director at Digitaland. “Programs with a rigorous review process, like DoubleClick’s Certified Marketing Partner program, provide our clients with proof of our qualifications.”

The announcement of Digitaland’s Creative Partner certification comes alongside a shift in the digital advertising industry. Digital ad spend is projected to eclipse TV ad spend this year, according to eMarketer. Meanwhile, research from eConsultancy found brands are increasingly going internal with their creative and digital efforts, and working directly with digital production partners, instead of traditional agencies.

Juan Manuel Vives, Digitaland’s production manager, asserts this shift increases the need for additional vendor vetting in the online world. “We’ve had clients come to us in a panic because their previous vendor didn’t deliver. That’s what makes the DoubleClick Certified Marketing Partner certification so valuable for advertisers. It’s an experience-based certification from an industry leader that provides brands with peace of mind about a prospective vendor’s capabilities.”

To learn more about Digitaland’s services, visit http://www.digitaland.tv .

About Digitaland

Digitaland is a digital production agency that builds epic display advertising experiences FAST so advertisers can reach their audience anywhere, anytime, no matter the vertical. Whether you want to build engagement with your target audience, boost brand awareness or choose the best rich media ad format for your campaign objectives, we have digital production solutions for all your display advertising needs. Digitaland is headquartered in Miami, a bustling under-the-radar city that enables us to provide top-quality services at competitive rates. Learn more at http://www.digitaland.tv