ADS Security, Retired Police Officer Team Up for Halloween Safety

ADS Security (ADS), a regional electronic security and automation company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, has partnered with retired Metro Nashville Police Officer, Connie Tripp, to bring you a list of Halloween Safety Tips for drivers, parents and kids.

Tripp, a former homicide detective and long-time police academy instructor at the Metro Nashville Police Department, says that staying safe on Halloween starts with being aware of your surroundings. As a driver, especially, maintaining a heightened level of vigilance is key. According to a Safe Kids USA report, children are 2x’s as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year.

Parents and children out trick-or-treating also need to be extra aware of cars backing in and out of driveways and coming through alleyways. Children should all be carrying flashlights, wear light-colored costumes and remember to stay in groups.

After kids have collected all of their candy, it is important that parents do a quick check of their spoils. Be on the lookout for homemade items, open wrappers, and discolored treats.