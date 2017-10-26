We are thrilled that one our teams’ projects will be brought to life with Neota Logic’s technology and support. We’re excited to see how the selected team uses Neota Logic’s software to create an easy-to-use application which scales legal advice.

Neota Logic, creators of the leading artificial intelligence (AI) platform for legal and compliance, has entered into a partnership with LawWithoutWalls (LWOW). LWOW is a global learning and development program that brings together lawyers, business professionals, and students to create innovations in legal education and practice.

Pioneered by the University of Miami School of Law, LWOW is offered in conjunction with leading law and business schools around the world, including Harvard Law School, Stanford Law School, Fordham Law School, the University of St Gallen, University College London Faculty of Laws, IE University, the Melbourne Law School and Peking University (STL).

In LWOW, each year, over 100 lawyers, business professionals, entrepreneurs and academics work on teams with 100 students from over 30 law and business schools around the globe. The multidisciplinary LWOW teams hack on a problem sponsored by a law firm or corporate legal department and develop a practical solution, including a prototype, business plan, dynamic presentation, and commercial. In the process, LWOW equips current and future lawyers with 21st Century professional skills, recharges the law market with innovative solutions to longstanding challenges and encourages collaboration across borders, skill sets and generations.

The collaboration calls for Neota Logic to select one LWOW team whose concept is best suited to be built in its AI platform. The prize will entail Neota Logic providing technology and support to transform the team’s prototype into a working application. “We’re impressed with the goals of LWOW and look forward to seeing the results of our collaboration with the winning team and helping to turn their idea into a reality,” said John Lord, Chairman of Neota Logic.

LWOW founder, Professor Michele DeStefano added, “We are thrilled that one of our teams’ projects will be brought to life with Neota Logic’s technology and support. We’re excited to see how the selected team uses Neota Logic’s software to create an easy-to-use application which scales legal advice.”

The LWOW 2018 program runs January through April, and while deadlines vary, many participating schools are accepting applications through November 2017. Visit lwow.org/apply for more information.

About Neota Logic:

Neota Logic delivers artificial intelligence software that makes doing business easier. Our AI software platform and reasoning engine enable our clients to automate their expertise intelligently at internet scale through applications accessible 24/7, and to improve business decisions while reducing risks and costs. For more information, visit http://www.neotalogic.com.

About LawWithoutWalls (LWOW):

LawWithoutWalls (LWOW) transforms how law and business professionals collaborate to solve problems. Our mission is three-fold: train future lawyers, retrain current lawyers, and create innovations at the intersection of law, business, and technology. Find out more at http://www.lawwithoutwalls.org.

