Los Angeles Branding Agency Taps Versatile Creative Pro Emily King

Emily King joins BrandCulture as Director, Creative Services We share a common belief that great creative needs to be grounded in a strong, singular idea, and the thesis of aligning strategic branding with organizational culture serves as a unique point of difference.

Emily King joins BrandCulture in its Los Angeles Headquarters as Director, Creative Services. In this new role, King will lead the creative workflow and operations for the Los Angeles branding agency and collaborate with creative teams across offices internationally. King brings nearly 20 years of experience creating, implementing and overseeing cohesive visual identity systems and strategic branding programs for a blue chip roster of clients. These global brands include the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Galaxy, Los Angeles Master Chorale, Los Angeles County Board of Education, Wolfgang Puck Catering, Hilton, Abode Communities and Head Start. King served as Art Director/Co-owner of King Design Office, a boutique strategic design studio she also co-founded, for roughly 15 years. BrandCulture co-founders Eric Pinckert and Jon Hutson first collaborated with King at global Omnicom-owned branding consultancy Siegel+Gale.

“Emily's expertise includes project leadership and award-winning hands-on design work,” says Pinckert. “It is a real strategic advantage to reunite with Emily and reactivate a relationship which spans decades of successful collaboration across creative and strategic functions. But even more importantly, it is profoundly gratifying that Emily has returned to break new ground with her old friends and colleagues."

Armed with a unique skill set that covers the spectrum from brand strategy through realization, King will serve as the primary point of contact between multidisciplinary teams, vendors and clients. “I’m excited to team up again with BrandCulture,” she says. “We share a common belief that great creative needs to be grounded in a strong, singular idea, and the thesis of aligning strategic branding with organizational culture serves as a unique point of difference." Driven by her relentless desire to solve problems and infuse meaning into her work, King brings new discipline, focus and expertise to the agency’s creative output.

As a cross-disciplinary brand strategy, design and engagement agency, BrandCulture continues to attract like-minded talent to develop breakthrough brands and strong organizational cultures that drive business performance.

About BrandCulture

Founded in 2006, BrandCulture works across strategic branding, design and employee engagement to help clients build standout brands, inculcate strong cultures and achieve long-term competitive advantage. With offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Francisco and Barcelona, BrandCulture pioneered the concept of Shared Purpose, integrating branding and culture development to help organizations drive business performance. Strong Cultures = Great Brands. To learn more, visit brandculture.com.