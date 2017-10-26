There’s no reason to continue to use a cracked smartphone due to the inconvenience and repair cost. Our Cellairis repair center in the Palmdale Walmart aims to solve this common dilemma. We help customers stay connected in the most hassle-free ways possible, says Taki Skouras, the co-founder and CEO

Cellairis is a nationwide leader in mobile device and computer repairs. The franchise promises competitive rates and fast service on all types of repairs, including cracked screen repair, battery replacement, water damage repair and more. Each repair center employs on-site technicians that are trained to fix the latest Apple and Android models, including iPad, iPhone and Samsung Galaxy. All repairs are guaranteed under a strong warranty, and Cellairis only uses quality-tested replacement parts to restore smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Recently, the shoppers of the Palmdale Walmart gained access to the reputable repair services of Cellairis. While the professionalism and quality of Cellairis device repairs are certainly valued, customers are pleased to have such convenient access to budget-friendly services for their damaged tablets and smartphones. In fact, cracked screens can typically be fixed within an hour, or while the customer shops at the Walmart store.

Cellairis recognizes a strong demand in today’s technology-driven society. According to recent reports from Pew Research Center, roughly three-quarters of Americans (77 percent) now own a smartphone. Considering that smartphones are used for entertainment, scheduling, shopping, banking, activity tracking and more, they are highly prone to damage. Unfortunately, the cost of replacing the device can be steep for the average customer, and users often seek an affordable, yet quick solution for their damaged device. The recent establishment inside the Palmdale Walmart helps Cellairis meet this demand within the community.

“There’s no reason to continue to use a cracked smartphone due to the inconvenience and cost of repairs. Our Cellairis repair center inside the Palmdale Walmart aims to solve this common dilemma. We help customers stay connected in the most hassle-free ways possible,” says Taki Skouras, the co-founder and CEO of Cellairis.

Cellairis offers more than just mobile device and computer repairs. They also have a leading retail line of cases and other accessories such as batteries, Bluetooth, chargers, screen protectors and more.

If you would like to get more information about Cellairis and the device repair franchise or to find out if a Cellairis repair center is coming to your nearest Walmart store, please email mgann(at)cellairis(dot)com or visit http://www.cellairis.com.

About Cellairis:

Cellairis has franchises throughout the United States including multiple franchises in the greater Palmdale area. Their device repair centers are committed to providing fast turnaround times and guaranteed repairs on iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy and other electronic devices. In most instances, mobile devices are repaired the same day, while you wait. From premium fashionable cases and accessories to expert device repair services, Cellairis holds a reputation for exceptional customer service and top-quality workmanship. Cellairis also buys and sells used iPhones and iPads for cash. http://www.cellairis.com