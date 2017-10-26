Apiary Fund develops traders and gives people the opportunity to seek the freedom of flexible income by trading with its money. “The skill development that is required to become good is not easy, but with this new process, we hope to guide our traders and make it a bit easier for them.”

Apiary Fund released a new service called Fast Track to Funding, which provides new and current traders with one-on-one instruction with one of the company’s head traders to help them get to their funded accounts faster.

The Apiary Fund is a proprietary trading fund. Members receive access to trading training and coaching. They learn by trading unfunded practice accounts. When they reach a certain level of trading skill, they receive an actual account and trade using Apiary's money. As they succeed, the fund shares a significant part of the profits they earn with them.

The Fast Track to Funding helps traders get to their funded account quicker.

“When we first started the Apiary Fund, there was just two of us managing the fund and our new customers,” said Shawn Lucas, head trader and founder of Apiary Fund. “We were able to provide a lot of one-on-one help and support. As we grew, it became much more difficult to provide that level of service. But realizing the value in it, we decided it was time to offer that level of service again to help you get funded – to help you get to the point where you’re successful at the Apiary Fund.”

Apiary Fund currently has over 500 funded traders and a few thousand people in the development stages. The goal of Fast Track to Funding is to help those in the development stages get to their funded accounts quicker and more successfully.

“You know, trading is hard,” said Lucas. “The skill development that is required to become good is not easy, but with this new process, we hope to guide our traders and make it a bit easier for them.”

Fast Track to Funding is available now for current and new customers for a small fee. Participants will join Apiary Fund head traders in small groups to map out exactly how to get through the development and beeline process directly to funding.

