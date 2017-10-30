Powderkeg Web Design Wins Best Places To Work in Madison, WI Award

Powderkeg Web Design is honored to be named a “Best Place to Work” by Madison Magazine. As a local website design and creative firm, they pride themselves in creating a fun and engaging workplace for their employees. This recognition is a humbling reflection of the effort the team has invested into the company.

“Our workplace is designed for our employees, by our employees. The team played a part in the planning process when we remodeled our open concept space. The end result was a collaborative, creative, and fun space.” said Powderkeg Vice President, Kevin Lucius.

In addition to the physical workplace environment, a large part of Powderkeg’s culture revolves around doing what is right for their clients. This model empowers employees, contributes to overall employee satisfaction, and has helped to retain great clients.

Earlier this year, Powderkeg was awarded multiple ADDY awards in web design and branding in 2017’s American Advertising Federation-American Advertising Awards. Powderkeg credits their creative success in part due to their fun, collaborative working environment.

The Madison Magazine best places to work list was compiled from a survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. The survey measured six categories of engagement: communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics, and trust in leadership. A full list of the winning companies can be found on the Madison Magazine website.