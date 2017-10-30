Quick Will introduces the fastest will writing service in the UK

Anyone can now get a will in under ten minutes.

Quick Will Limited has proudly announced the launch of its legal will writing services for people in the United Kingdom. Quick Will is a new online will writing service exclusively for the UK, enabling people to get their fully legal will drafted quicker than ever before, in most cases in under ten minutes.

The company is founded by a serial entrepreneur, Carl Christensen and an experienced will writer Jenny Chase. “We have made it our mission to provide a very fast yet high quality, convenient, stress-free and affordable online will writing service enabling most people to get a personalised will in less than ten minutes.” said Carl, while announcing the launch of this will writing service. “We have simplified the whole process of creating a fully comprehensive, personalised will and we have also created a slick website with a fully featured back end system to make creating a fully legal will that is both quick and easy.

Quick Will uses the latest technology that enables its clients to create a will from the comfort of their own home in only ten minutes. Moreover, this unprecedented speedy will writing service eliminates any need for a physical appointment with a solicitor. Furthermore, the company is offering this service for singles, couples and families.

The process of writing a will online with Quick Will is simple and people just have to answer a series of questions on the website to create their own fully legal last will and testament in just ten minutes – the fastest will writing service in the UK.

The company also offers a 30 day money back guarantee.