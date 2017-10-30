Alliance Resource Group logo We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the U.S.’s fastest-growing companies. -- Jennifer Hannigan, CPA, CEO

Strong Values, Strong Results: Alliance Resource Group has made the Inc. 5000 List

Alliance Resource Group, a finance and accounting executive search and temporary staffing firm with offices in Irvine and Los Angeles, California, is pleased to announce they have made the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States.

In 2003, a group of staffing executives from competing firms came together to fill a void that existed in executive finance recruitment. They shared a common vision of combining the comprehensive staffing resources offered by large agencies with an unmatched client experience commonly found only with boutique search firms.

Alliance Resource Group has assembled a team of highly tenured executive search and interim staffing experts, who build trust-based relationships and facilitate successful transactions. Alliance Resource Group continues to redefine the typical recruitment process through holistic and quantitative methods, and produces professional salary guides, market data analytics and valuable employment resources.

Alliance Resource Group offers a full suite of financial staffing solutions, including executive search, interim placements, consulting and support staffing. The company recently expanded its presence in Southern California with the opening of its Los Angeles office.

“We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the U.S.’s fastest-growing companies,” says Jennifer Hannigan, CPA, CEO.

“Our recent growth and our commitment to providing high-quality accounting and finance recruiting services stem from our foundational values and a passion for providing real value to the companies and candidates we serve. We expect our recently opened L.A. office to lead to even stronger relationships and even better performance in the future.”

About Alliance Resource Group

Alliance Resource Group provides the very best finance and accounting talent to their clients and career-changing opportunities to candidates and consultants. The firm’s goal is to be the best and most respected executive search and temporary staffing firm in Southern California and beyond. When it comes to recruiting accounting and financial talent in Southern California, no one takes a smarter approach than Alliance Resource Group.

More About the Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

If you would like more information about Alliance Resource Group, email info(at)allianceresourcegroup(dot)com or visit Alliance Resource Group on the web at http://www.allianceresourcegroup.com.