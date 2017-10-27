Discover Good Zebra: Adult Animal Crackers for the Kid at Heart

“I wanted to create a transparent brand families could feel good about. One based on wholesome ingredients, superior taste, and plenty of sass,” explained Good Zebra Founder and CEO Erika Szychowski. “The Zebra was the perfect namesake for the brand and its mission—black and white and nothing shady"

Put down that protein bar and reach for your favorite childhood snack with Good Zebra—the world’s first spirit animal crackers designed to satisfy your hunger while indulging your inner kid.

These feisty treats aren’t the caged circus animals of the past. They roam free as spirit animals imbued with 12 grams of hunger-crushing protein and a delightfully sweet bite that comes from organic honey and organic coconut sugar.

Good Zebra’s Good Stuff:



12 grams of protein per 2 ounce serving

NO refined sugar – sweetened with only organic honey and coconut sugar

All-natural with no artificial ingredients or preservatives

Responsibly sourced and Kosher ingredients

Available in 3 satisfying flavors: Vanilla, Lemon, and Chai

Packaged in a resealable zip-top bag for snacking on-the-go or at the office

Each snack bag is filled with a collection of eleven spirit animals, designed by Szychowski’s artist cousin.

Good Zebra can be purchased online at GoodZebra.com and Amazon, as well as in specialty retailers nationwide, including Peet’s Coffee & Tea.

About Good Zebra

Good Zebra is a woman-led brand fearlessly striking out to disrupt the snack food industry. Founder and CEO Erika Szychowski is a global branding authority that has worked with a diverse clientele base from The Rolling Stones to the Olympic Games. Her passion for baking and strong brand vision are helping bring these tasty protein bar alternatives to briefcases and backpacks across the nation.

