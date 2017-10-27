Synergy Group Services Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Synergy Group Services We take pride in our accomplishments in successfully treating hundreds of patients over the years.

Synergy Group Services, an addiction treatment center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., is pleased to celebrate its tenth anniversary. The family- and physician-owned center was founded 10 years ago with the goal to exceed the standard success rates of addiction treatment centers at that time.

“During the past 10 years, there have been many milestones and achievements to celebrate,” said Barry Wolpert, executive director of Synergy Group Services. “Most importantly, we take much pride in our accomplishments in successfully treating hundreds of patients over the years. These successes could not have been achieved without the basic treatment philosophies and designs we have incorporated into Synergy’s treatment algorithms.”

Wolpert and the Synergy family sought to design a treatment program that provided patients with better outcomes. The center’s enduring success is a result of their commitment to three key components:



A high staff to patient ratio

A multi-modality approach

Medication-assisted treatment

“Treating only five patients at a time provides the therapeutic team the benefits of a time-intensive treatment,” Wolpert said. “Additionally, patients and their families get the time and care they deserve to navigate such an insidious disease.”

Synergy also relies on a comprehensive, multi-modality approach to addiction treatment that includes, but is not limited to:

Individual, family and group counseling

Sober coaching

Daily exercise

Massage therapy

Acupuncture

The addiction treatment center has long been a proponent of innovative treatment methods that were considered unconventional a decade ago. Synergy was one of the first to offer a holistic alternative to traditional 12-step treatment, as well as medication-assisted treatment.

“Addiction is a chronic, progressive disease that often co-occurs with behavioral issues that must be diagnosed and treated effectively too,” Wolpert said. “A combination of psychotherapy and psychopharmacological therapy that treats the co-occurring disorders produces much more successful outcomes than a treatment program that addresses only one condition.”

Synergy’s program goes far beyond physical sobriety by taking a holistic approach to individualized care. The center’s emphasis on dignity, choice and self-determination gives patients the best possible chance at long-term recovery.

“Recovery is so much more than just making it to the next sobriety milestone,” Wolpert said. “We know our success is a direct result of our holistic approach to recovery, and we’re looking forward to another decade of successes.”

About Synergy Group Services:

Synergy Group Services is a family- and physician-owned addiction treatment center for men and women in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The center is renowned in the field of addiction treatment for achieving excellent outcomes by providing each individual with the best possible support for long-term sobriety.

Synergy provides a specialized treatment experience by treating only five patients at a time and creating a personalized combination of therapeutic processes and activities to best address the patient’s specific needs. The center has also been featured on “The Art of Living With Marilu Henner” and the groundbreaking A&E docuseries “Intervention.”