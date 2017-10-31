We need more champions to help overcome the stigma of addiction.

Longtime Breast Cancer Advocate Champions Another Life-Saving Mission this October

Diane Balma, longtime breast cancer survivor and former Executive with Stand up to Cancer and Susan G. Komen for the Cure is on another life-saving mission this October—combating the national crisis of opiate addiction!

Balma recently brought together a team of addiction experts and mental health professionals to launch an outpatient program with an integrative approach to Medication Assisted Treatment designed to improve patient access to quality care by making it more affordable and convenient. Balma hopes this will be the first of many more such programs around the country.

Discovery180 was launched this month—traditionally known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but October is also recognized as National Substance Abuse Prevention Month. Balma, diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 30 in 1995 said, “There’s no time like the present to make a difference in an addict’s life. For more than two decades, I’ve dedicated my life to helping save lives from cancer. I’ll forever be a cancer advocate, but addiction now needs the nation’s attention as well. It’s killing more than 64,000 people every year—even more than breast cancer. It’s time for a movement!"

Balma finds the similarities between addiction and cancer compelling. “Addiction, like breast cancer, knows no boundaries. Education, intervention and new treatment models are critical to saving lives. Addiction may not always be a choice. Getting help is—or should be. Those suffering with addiction need to feel free to come out of the shadows. We need more champions to help overcome the stigma associated with addiction—a stigma", Balma notes," that also existed with breast cancer before advocates rallied to change the culture."

Balma brings her years of cancer advocacy experience to bear in the fight against opiate addiction. “The cancer arena, with all its politics and turf grabbing, is nonetheless rife with amazing advocates, physicians and researchers who are doing groundbreaking work. It is an exceptional training ground for how to navigate through and make an impact on other health care crises.” Balma intends to do just that.

For more information, visit http://www.discovery180.com, or call 214-295-6131

