Sean McKenna, a Health Care & FDA Practice shareholder in the Dallas office of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the Health Care Compliance Association's (HCCA) 3rd Annual Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Institute, Oct. 29 – Nov. 1, at the Capitol Hilton in Washington, D.C.

McKenna will speak on the panel, "Tips and Tools for Mitigating CMS Enforcement Actions," which will cover recognizing red flags that lead to enforcement matters; using transparency and data to enhance the quality of Medicare providers; and an overview of best practices, tools, and resources to limit surveys and avoid enforcement actions.

The HCCA is a member-based association for compliance professionals in the healthcare provider field that aims to promote ethics and compliance standards. The Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Institute brings together enforcement representatives, relators and defense counsel, compliance professionals, consultants, and other healthcare industry professionals in order to facilitate education and discussion on the most current healthcare fraud enforcement topics.

McKenna focuses his practice on healthcare enforcement and regulatory issues, representing individuals and providers under civil or administrative investigation by the Department of Justice, Offices of Inspector General, and Attorneys’ General Medicaid Fraud Control Units, as well as in criminal investigations and matters involving the United States and State Attorneys General. As a former 10-year Assistant United States Attorney, Associate Counsel to the Inspector General, and General Counsel for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, he focuses his practice on matters involving the health care industry and regularly represents clients before Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial contractors. His work includes assisting clients with internal investigations and compliance reviews, as well as advising on compliance with state and federal fraud and abuse rules. He is a frequent invited speaker at national, regional, and local conferences.

