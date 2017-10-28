The quick to assemble design will allow the trailers to be deployed in remote and under-served parts of the island.

A San Diego based non-profit, GETCHARGEDUP pilots an initial fleet of solar and battery generators to power “popup” hospitals in Puerto Rico that can treat roughly 600 patients per day. Renewable energy veteran and founder, Faisal El Azzouzi has been working with solar energy and battery experts to engineer and construct mobile hybrid solar generators. The quick to assemble design will allow the trailers to be deployed in remote and underserved parts of the island. Once on site, the units can form a microgrid which is a small-scale power grid that can operate independently or in conjunction with diesel generators to power medical equipment as well as critical search and rescue operations.

GETCHARGEDUP is working around the clock to secure solar panels, batteries, trailers, and generators for the project. GETCHARGEDUP is also tapping into its extensive solar and energy storage industry network to build a database of available resources and identify island solar installers to help with the initial deployments and training a local workforce to grow the initiative.

GETCHARGEDUP launched a crowdfunding campaign benefiting Puerto Rico’s Emergency Power program with an initial goal of $100,000 to fund the pilot program: https://impact.getchargedup.net/EmergencyPower. The organization is not just organizing CleanTech professionals, but also looks to engage students and the masses at large.

Faisal El Azzouzi is a passionate and seasoned renewable energy veteran with over a decade of experience. He is an expert electrical designer, a creative solutions innovator, and a tenacious entrepreneur. Faisal El Azzouzi would love to give you an exclusive look into GETCHARGEDUP and he is available for an interview at any time.

About GETCHARGEDUP:

GETCHARGEDUP is a newly formed 501(c)3, whose mission is to serve communities by unlocking access to energy, education, while protecting the environment, organizes unique events and travel experiences to fund its current Power to Empower initiative. These funds enable the expansion of the three programs; EmpowerOrphans which installs solar electric systems at orphanages starting in neighboring Baja, México, EmpowerRefugees which trains refugee youth in solar design and installation along with the needed language and soft skills, and EmergencyPower its latest campaign to design, build, and deploy disaster relief clean energy solutions. To learn more and to donate, please visit: https://impact.getchargedup.net/EmergencyPower.

