Jack Pokrzywa, Director of Ground Vehicle Standards for SAE International, speaks to attendees at the Automotive Transformational Technologies: workshop in Brussels. 50 key experts from North America, Europe and Asia participated with the objective to identify common areas of interest and enable global harmonization of standards.

SAE International recently hosted the “Automotive Transformational Technologies: A Global Approach Addressing Regional Challenges” workshop in Brussels, Belgium.

The workshop provided technical and regulatory updates to OEMs, supplier engineers and regulators on technologies that are shaping the future of the automotive industry namely electric vehicles, autonomous and connected vehicles and cyber-security needs.

Jack Pokrzywa, Director of Ground Vehicle Standards for SAE International welcomed participants and framed proceedings with an overview of SAE’s cooperation agreement with the International Organization for Standardization through the Partnership Standards Development Organization, outlining the benefits of homogenized global standards.

Fours panels focused on: Global Regulatory Overview (EU-Japan-China-US), EV & Batteries, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) & Connected and Automated Vehicles (CAV), Best Practice for Cyber-Physical Vehicle Systems.

Presenters included DG GROW, Transport and Tourism, Mission of Japan to the EU, China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC), Joint Research Center (JRC), Secretariat of IEC TC 69 (EVs & Industrial Trucks), FCA, DG MOVE, ACEA, Daimler USA, DG CNECT, EUCAR and SAE International Project Management team.

SAE International’s Ground Vehicle Standards repository includes 2,500 global standards for the automotive, construction and agricultural equipment, heavy trucks, buses and specialty-vehicle industries. More than 350 technical committees and 7,000 voluntary industry participants from 43 countries provide data for the development of standards that comply with the World Trade Organization’s guidelines.

