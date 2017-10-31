Who says Halloween should only be celebrated once a year? “We hope people will take on the challenge of being one of the first ever Breakers Bonus participants and push themselves a few extra miles to score some sweet bonus perks!”

Marking the start of its 107th consecutive race year, the Alaska Airlines Bay to Breakers registration opens today at 9:00 AM PDT. On top of offering regular adult and child registrations at 50% off the final price, the race is excited to introduce its brand new Breakers Bonus.

Through the Breakers Bonus, participants will have the option to increase their race distance from the traditional 12 kilometers to 15 kilometers in total. The extra steps will take place along The Great Highway at beautiful Ocean Beach in San Francisco. Bonus runners will receive an extra medal on top of the standard Finish Medal, a complimentary Angel City Brewery beer at the Finish Line Festival beer garden and free on-course entertainment to keep them motivated all the way to the finish line. The cost for the Breakers Bonus is only $20.

In addition, all participants who register for the Breakers Bonus on Halloween will be entered into a drawing to win two round-trip air travel certificates to the destination of their choice courtesy of Alaska Airlines.

“We wanted to offer our fans a new way to experience this legendary race,” said Chris Holmes, general manager of the race. “We hope people will take on the challenge of being one of the first ever Breakers Bonus participants and push themselves a few extra miles to score some sweet bonus perks!”

The Breakers Bonus can be added to any registration type including adult, child, centipede (groups) and VIP. The 50% off registration flash sale ends at midnight on Halloween. For up-to-the-minute updates on the best pricing available, follow the Alaska Airlines Bay to Breakers on Facebook and Twitter. You can learn more about the Breakers Bonus by visiting http://www.baytobreakers.com/runner-info/breakers-bonus.

About Alaska Airlines Bay to Breakers

San Francisco’s Alaska Airlines Bay to Breakers is one of the oldest annual footraces in the world, a staple to the City by the Bay since May 1912. With a starting point near the San Francisco Bay, a few blocks from The Embarcadero, the 7.46 mile race runs west through the city and finishes at the Great Highway where the breakers crash onto the Pacific Coast’s Ocean Beach. A quintessential San Francisco experience for 106 years, the race is interwoven into the fabric of the city and is a true reflection and celebration of life between the breakers and the Bay. For more information, please visit http://www.baytobreakers.com.

About RacePartner

RacePartner is the only company that uses research, digital marketing and registration solutions to grow your event. Recognized as a leader in the endurance industry, we partnered with Achieve to conduct the first-ever Millennial Running Study, highlighting the social and economic behaviors of millennials who participate in running events across the United States. RacePartner takes a data-driven approach to engaging, activating and converting your audience into participants. Racepartner.com

