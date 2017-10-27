Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI), the world’s leading independent evaluator of document imaging software, hardware, and services, today announced the recipients of the BLI PaceSetter awards for the Financial Services market. Based on in-depth research conducted with participating companies, these awards recognize the document imaging vendors that offer the most impressive portfolios of hardware devices, software solutions, and technical and professional services for banking and insurance companies.

The recipients of the 2017–2018 BLI PaceSetter awards for the Financial Services vertical are:

CANON U.S.A., INC.

BLI PaceSetter for Financial Services

HP INC.

BLI Pacesetter for Financial Services

KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS U.S.A., INC.

BLI Pacesetter for Financial Services

“Financial services providers face myriad challenges in their day-to-day workflows. Paper-intensive processes often require knowledge workers to track the status of documents, coordinate across departments, and collect signatures from multiple parties. Any hitch can create a lag that results in a negative impact and unhappy customers,” remarked Jamie Bsales, Director of Solutions Analysis at Keypoint Intelligence. “In addition, this industry deals with the most sensitive personal information that banking and insurance providers must take measures to safeguard. Our BLI PaceSetter honorees have demonstrated that they are capable of empowering financial service providers while addressing these concerns.”

For this study, BLI invited all leading document imaging OEMs to complete an exhaustive questionnaire detailing their offerings for banking and insurance providers in key areas including the vendors’ hardware portfolios, software portfolios, service and support offerings, professional services capabilities, security offerings, and demonstrated market leadership. OEMs that opted to participate were also asked to make key personnel available for in-depth interviews with the Keypoint Intelligence analyst team to give a more complete picture of the vendors’ strategies for the financial services market. After gathering all the data, the analysts used a proprietary rating scale to calculate point totals in the key areas studied.

Hardware, Software, and Security Solutions to Ease the Burden

In BLI’s analysis, all three honorees stood out from their peers thanks in large part to their far-reaching hardware portfolios. For example, they can equip bank branches with scanning capabilities for capturing customer paperwork and handle local output needs with a wide assortment of A3 and A4 color or monochrome devices. Each of these OEMs also offers a robust family of production print devices for centralized creation of customer-facing documents such as statements.

On the software and professional services fronts, these vendors have proven their ability to implement time-and money-saving workflow and document management solutions to digitize and streamline tedious paper-based processes. MFPs can feature customized menu buttons to reduce common chores to a single button press, with pertinent data passed to robust content and information management platforms for further action. And all of this can be accomplished with end-to-end security for the documents and the information they contain: All three honorees were also recognized with a BLI PaceSetter award in Document Imaging Security.

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry’s resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. Buyers Lab evolves in tandem with the ever-changing landscape of document imaging solutions, constantly updating our methods, expanding our offerings, and tracking cutting-edge developments.

About Buyers Lab PaceSetter Awards

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, BLI PaceSetter awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including key vertical markets.

Contact

Deanna Flanick

+1 973-797-2100

deanna.flanick(at)keypointintelligence(dot)com