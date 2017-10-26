Miami Periodontist and Dental Implant Specialist, John Paul Gallardo, DDS, PA, is helping his patients get on the fast track to recovery after their dental procedures by using Plasma Rich in Growth Factors (PRGF). This advancement brings a more rapid wound recovery by utilizing the patient’s own blood to draw plasma and specialized proteins that stimulate and accelerate the healing process.

The PRGF as well as the Plasma Rich Fibrin (PRF) process begins by drawing blood from the patient, from which the PRGF is obtained through a centrifuge spinning process. This plasma is then placed where healing or regeneration of tissue and bone is needed.

“The pairing of technology with over 20 years of experience has allowed me to reinvent myself and the care that I offer to my patients,” said Dr. Gallardo.

The PRGF process can be used on most patients and is recommended, especially for those with healing problems, as in the case with patients who suffer from chronic diseases.

With the help of growth factors, Dr. Gallardo can appropriately stimulate bone growth after surgical intervention, and at the same time, achieve a quicker recovery than without the use of it. Additional benefits of utilizing PRGF include faster wound healing, improved osseointegration of dental implants, and regeneration of areas after extraction of cysts, regeneration of bone in post-extraction sites, etc.

“Being able to accomplish dental care in as little as one appointment when just a few years ago it could have taken months to achieve, becomes endlessly rewarding, especially when I see patient after patient returning for their post-op visits and healing in a fraction of the time it used to take,” said Dr. Gallardo.

Dr. Gallardo practices in Miami, FL, where he diagnosis and treats periodontal disease and places dental implants. His practice specializes in conservative treatment of gum disease using state-of-the-art phase contrast microscopes and bacterial testing. He is one of a few offices in South Florida who offer IV sedation and performs the innovative All-on-4® dental implants, gum recession treatments, bone grafting, and The Pinhole Surgical Technique™.

For more information, please visit http://www.miamiperio.com or call 305.447.1447.