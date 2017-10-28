InTouch Technology Welcomes Kerri Harrison To The Team Kerri says “I am excited to start a new challenge at InTouch, particularly during a period of high growth and rapid expansion.”

Today, InTouch Technology, global leader in solutions to drive lead acquisition and member retention for health clubs, announced the addition of Kerri Harrison to its sales team.

Kerri brings over thirteen (13) years of knowledge and experience in the health and fitness industry to InTouch. During those years, she held various positions in several North American clubs including General Manager, Personal Trainer and Group Fitness Instructor. She has also been a panelist and guest speaker at various industry tradeshows and events.

Kerri’s educational background reflects her deep interest in health and fitness. She graduated with a degree in Kinesiology and Physical Education and went on to earn a postgraduate degree in Sport Management.

Kerri will join InTouch’s growing sales team, playing an important role in educating club owners and management on how InTouch’s member lifecycle solutions can help drive revenue. As InTouch continues to expand its presence in North America and on a global scale, she will be a valuable asset to the team. Kerri says “I am excited to start a new challenge at InTouch, particularly during a period of high growth and rapid expansion.”

Entering its 12th year of business, InTouch is poised to expand its presence and product offering to reflect a changing consumer and industry landscape. “The addition of Kerri to our team will help us achieve our goal of helping club owners and management drive greater member acquisition, engagement and retention,” commented Dana Milkie, President & CEO of InTouch Technology.

InTouch Technology is a leading provider of member lifecycle management solutions built specifically for the health and fitness industry. From lead acquisition to member retention, InTouch works with clubs to increase growth through improved sales and long-term member engagement.