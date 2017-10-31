Secure.Systems™ is so lightweight and flexible that a SaaS deployment option for our customers was natural.

SyncDog, Inc., the leading ISV for mobile-endpoint application security, today announced it has overhauled its SentinelSecure™ product branding to Secure.Systems™. By design, the comprehensive rebrand is intended to match improvements in functionality and security features for Microsoft Enterprise 365 in the latest release of SyncDog’s defense-grade mobile app workspace, and is accompanied by new deployment options as SaaS through its dedicated product website (https://secure.systems), and also from Microsoft Azure.

“The ‘SentinelSecure™’ designation we gave our mobile container when SyncDog began no longer reflects what the product is after years of responding to customer and market requirements,” said Jonas Gyllensvaan, CEO and founder of SyncDog. “Today, the newly branded Secure.Systems™ is so lightweight and flexible that a SaaS deployment option for our customers was natural, yet its robust security features still provide Microsoft Intune and other EMMs a secure app workspace they can use to deploy their enterprise productivity apps.”

The new features in this 3.0 release of Secure.Systems™ include delivery options from Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, or On Premise, a multi-tiered licensing model tailored, and improved support for Microsoft Intune, SharePoint, Office 365, and other widely-used Microsoft Enterprise products. Current, SyncDog customers with SentinelSecure™ can seamlessly update to Secure.Systems™ without any special considerations, and interested parties can download a complimentary 30-day trial by clicking here.

The rebranding is accompanied by SyncDog’s recent partnership with EMEA-based EBF GmbH, authorizing SyncDog to distribute iO EBF Intune Onboarder and EBF EMM Migrator in the Americas. Both EBF migration tools allow organizations to migrate thousands of users to Microsoft Intune EMM or other leading EMM at a fraction of the cost and time of a traditional migration.

The Secure.Systems™ Workspace

SyncDog’s Secure.Systems™, formerly SentinelSecure™, is a secure mobile app workspace with AES 256-bit encryption that secures data between the enterprise and secure, “sandboxed” applications running on employees’ mobile devices. The mobile workspace delivers a highly functional and easy app experience for users, and protects enterprise data with a secure, partitioned FIPS 140-2 certified* container across both iOS and Android devices. Applications in the workspace include Microsoft Office 365 Enterprise, Skype for Business, SharePoint, OneNote, DropBox, enterprise chat, geo-location services and a host of other productivity applications for mobile.

Secure.Systems™ can be delivered via Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, or On Premise, and has a multi-tiered licensing model. Please visit https://secure.systems/licensing for licensing options.

About SyncDog, Inc.

SyncDog is the leading ISV for building mobile IT frameworks that extend enterprise app functionality to mobile devices while securing networks from mobile-endpoint threat. SyncDog Secure.Systems™ delivers an unimpeded, fully-functional mobile app experience that supports Microsoft OneDrive, Office 365, Skype for Business, and other Microsoft productivity apps within a NIST-certified, FIPS 140-2 workspace. The Secure.Systems™ mobile-app mobile workspace is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD, or other device security policy. Secure.Systems™ can be deployed as managed service from https://secure.systems or as an on-premise solution.

Secure.Systems™ can be found on both the Microsoft Azure and MobileIron marketplace exchanges. For more information about SyncDog, please visit https://syncdog.com.