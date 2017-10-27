Lead Liaison and iDonate help United Way make sure there is no lead left behind. As a result, United Way is up 57% in donations for the trailing five month period.

Nonprofit organization, United Way, needed a better way to educate, interact with, and care for their online donors. A partnership between sales and marketing solution provider, Lead Liaison, and full-service digital fundraising platform, iDonate, made United Way’s vision a reality in case study released this week.

How the Integration Works

When a donation is made, data is collected via iDonate’s web form. The integration with iDonate’s web form and Lead Liaison’s marketing automation suite allows United way to create a new Prospect if one does not already exist, or use an existing Prospect, and record the donation in Lead Liaison.

iDonate forms were then integrated to work with Lead Liaison’s Custom Activities in order to track name, description, donation amount, and form ID. Doing this allows the donation to be associated with a visitor's activity and profile. The nonprofit organization can now track donor interests, including page visits, document downloads, tracking URL clicks, social post engagement, email engagement, video engagement, and more. With this enhancement, donations become another activity in the overall engagement profile of a donor. Profiles continue to evolve through the donor lifecycle.

Why is This Important for Nonprofits?

Knowing much more about donors makes it easier for nonprofits to communicate with their audience, increase brand awareness, and consequently increase donations. In addition, this integration also allows nonprofits to retarget people who visit the donation page, but do not donate. United Way, for example, designed a process so that if someone visits a donation page and doesn't donate within one hour, an email is sent asking them to reconsider. If they do donate, or if they received an email through Lead Liaison in the last three days, that request will not be sent.

Results Matter

United Way can use the information collected to do more omni-channel marketing within Lead Liaison, all initiated from a donation. Lead Liaison and iDonate help United Way make sure there is no lead left behind. As a result, United Way is up 57% in donations for the trailing five month period (April 15, 2017 - September 13, 2017) against the same time period one year ago (April 15, 2016 - September 13, 2016).

About iDonate

iDonate makes digital fundraising easy for nonprofits with a digital fundraising platform and fundraising services to raise more money with less work.

About Lead Liaison

Lead Liaison provides cloud-based sales and marketing automation solutions that helps businesses accelerate revenue by attracting, converting, closing and retaining more prospects. Filling a void in the small pool of marketing automation providers that focus on marketing-centric functionality, Lead Liaison gives equal focus to sales providing sophisticated visitor tracking and additional website engagement tools to boost sales effectiveness. Lead Liaison blends ease-of-use, a flexible business model, deep external integration, marketing across social, web, mobile, email and offline channels and powerful functionality, all specifically tailored for mid-sized businesses, into a single platform, called Revenue Generation Software®. Lead Liaison is headquartered in Allen, Texas, near Dallas. For more information, visit http://www.leadliaison.com or call 1-800-89-LEADS (895-3237).