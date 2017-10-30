IVF treatment in the UK What is the Best Fertility Clinic Near Me Your ideal clinic merges scientific excellence with a caring and compassionate approach and a price range within your financial means. We are hoping to make this process easier for you and bring you a step closer to holding your precious newborn.

SteadyHealth’s project “IVF Treatment in the UK: What is the Best Fertility Clinic Near Me?”, a fusion of unbiased governmental data, its own clinic reviews, and the voices of clinics and patients themselves, aims to help prospective IVF patients navigate the often difficult and stressful process of choosing the fertility clinic that best meets their individual needs. They offer answers to patients’ most burning questions in one easily accessible location, regularly updated with patient feedback and illuminating statements from fertility clinics.

The project begins with a review of fertility clinics in the Greater Manchester area, and will grow to cover the entire country by January 2018 as reports on the best clinics in each area of the United Kingdom are released twice monthly. Those looking for an IVF clinic in South East England can anticipate the publication of a report about fertility clinics in their locality during the middle of November.

This year’s National Fertility Awareness Week marks the 40th anniversary of in vitro fertilisation, a treatment that initially represented faint hopes for families struggling with infertility and now has live birth success rates of 25 per cent in cycles with a woman's own, fresh, eggs. Over a quarter of a million IVF babies have been born in the UK alone, and for those in need of IVF, the odds of getting pregnant have never been better— but the path to your baby’s soft smile starts with choosing the right fertility clinic.

Author Olivia Maloy says: “With six in 10 IVF cycles being funded privately, we know that choosing a fertility clinic is the most important choice people who need IVF will make — your hopes and dreams will rest in the hands of the doctors and scientists responsible for your treatment. Your ideal clinic merges scientific excellence with a caring and compassionate approach and a price range within your financial means. We are hoping to make this process easier for you and bring you a step closer to holding your precious newborn.”

