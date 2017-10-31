Models Opening Soon at The Enclave at Boca Dunes

K. Hovnanian® Homes will celebrate the Model Grand Opening at its new luxury townhome community, Enclave at Boca Dunes, in December 2017. Our model center buildings are currently under construction and everything is coming together beautifully.

K. Hovnanian® Homes will celebrate the Model Grand Opening at its new luxury townhome community, Enclave at Boca Dunes, in December 2017. This gated Boca Raton new construction community will offer 211 townhomes featuring a resort lifestyle surrounded by a lush golf course.

“We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of the Enclave at Boca Dunes in the coming months,” said Fred Vandercook, Division President of K. Hovnanian® Homes Southeast Florida. “Our model center buildings are currently under construction and everything is coming together beautifully.”

The Enclave at Boca Dunes will offer homebuyers four distinctive floor plans to choose from with 1,663 to 2,475 sq. ft. of living space. Homes will feature designer kitchens, spacious main living areas and exquisite owners’ suites. The premier gated community also boasts resort-style amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, spa, tot lot and parks. Pricing will start from the $300s for newly constructed luxury townhomes, which is subject to change.

Nestled in Palm Beach County, K. Hovnanian’s® The Enclave at Boca Dunes is situated just 10 miles from beautiful Atlantic beaches. Families of all ages can take advantage of Boca Raton’s pristine, lifeguard protected beaches and several oceanside parks. Red Reef Park is an ideal spot to snorkel and enjoy the Florida outdoors.

Just 5 miles west of The Enclave at Boca Dunes is a county regional park of 847 acres with numerous recreation activities including a huge waterpark, playgrounds, tennis, basketball, volleyball, racquetball, softball fields, golf course, freshwater fishing, dog park, nature center with live animals, picnic pavilions, amphitheater and much more. The Enclave at Boca Dunes also highlights a “golf course lifestyle” where residents are in close proximity to 40 public and private courses in the area.

For those who love to shop, Boca Raton offers easy access to shopping districts and countless malls and boutiques to explore. Dining options include casual and fine dining, waterfront dining and cool cafes. Also nearby are Boca Raton Regional Hospital, as well as Lynn University and Florida Atlantic University.

K. Hovnanian® Homes’ Enclave at Boca Dunes is located at SW 65th Avenue and SW 18th Street in Boca Raton, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.khov.com/Enclave or call 561-220-6251.

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES®, INC.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey. The Company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes, Brighton Homes® and Parkwood Builders. As the developer of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, the Company is also one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., including a summary investment profile and the Company’s 2016 annual report, can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian’s investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR(at)khov(dot)com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.