Wimberley Glassworks, Texas’ premier blown glass lighting and art studio, blew into their 25th anniversary completing three new projects in their commercial lighting series. All three art installations – Emerald Canopy, Floating Waters, and Aspen Grove – are part of an ongoing partnership with Granite Properties to assist in the branding of their buildings with corporate lobby art across the United States.

“I am constantly creative and constantly inspired! Nature and the gift of observation are key to the process of conceiving new and different designs that all relate back to the essence of what's around us,” said Tim deJong, owner of Wimberley Glassworks. The Glassworks has spent the past 25 years creating exclusive glass collections, limited edition vases, sculptures, platters and lighting. Their custom lighting designs are featured in luxury and commercial properties around the country. The three art installations Tim and his team have completed in the Glassworks’ 25th year are a testament to their ability to bring art to light while appealing to commercial properties.

Emerald Canopy brought light and art to the lobby of Granite Park One in Plano, Texas, in December 2016. The piece is used to visually tie the newly renovated lobby with the existing one and make it feel as though the building has always been that way. The rich visual impact of this new installation is created with a mere 26 tear-drop-shaped glass shades and four matching wall sconces set at eye level. The glass pattern is inspired by the existing wood and colors in the space.

Floating Waters was officially installed in the lobby of Granite Place at Southlake Town Square in February 2017. This serpentine fusion of Venetian plaster and handmade ribbons of patterned glass spans 103 feet, sits over 30 feet wide and is made of 132 individual pieces. Mixing together vibrant emerald hues with light catching silver blue, our most recent installation inhabits a fluid elegance that only glass can reveal.

Aspen Grove began welcoming guests into the entry hall of Granite Place at Village Center in Greenwood Village, Colorado in April 2017. The 52 unique, clear art glass forms were inspired by the natural beauty of Colorado. Each piece was made unique by blowing molten glass into the center of a large aspen log. As the log burns, it creates the intricate sparkling texture that is accented by the architectural lighting.

“Wimberley Glassworks has been a vital creative partner in helping Granite to 'brand' our new buildings with one-of-a-kind lobby lighting ensembles, which are always the centerpiece of discussion when we open the buildings to the public," said David R. Cunningham, the Director of Development and Construction for Granite Properties.

For more information on Wimberley Glassworks’ commercial installations and 25 years of excellence, please visit http://www.wgw.com. To find out how Wimberley Glassworks can bring art to light for your space, please call (512) 213-4148 to consult with a Glassworks designer.

Wimberley Glassworks is Texas’ premier hand-blown glass lighting and art glass studio, creating exclusive glass collections, limited edition vases, sculptures, platters, and lighting since 1992. Wimberley Glassworks hosts daily glass blowing demonstrations for travelers and art glass enthusiasts from around the world. The Glassworks’ custom lighting designs are featured in luxury and commercial properties throughout the nation. Visit http://www.wgw.com for more information.

