Arthur Rutenberg Homes/Lyons Heritage announces the opening of a new $1,599,000 model home in Trinity’s Champions’ Club. The Veracruz model is located in Vizcaya on a stunning cul-de-sac homesite with sweeping views of the Robert Trent Jones, Sr. golf course. A 4,052-square-foot, four-bedroom with den, four-bathroom residence, the Veracruz’s inviting open floorplan graciously blends interior and exterior living spaces, amplifying its ultimate contemporary Florida lifestyle.

The entry foyer flows into an expansive Great Room, 17’ 6” by 28’9”, which encompasses the living, casual dining and family rooms and showcases elegant architectural details such as decorative wooden ceiling beams. In the heart of this home a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen encourages social interaction while preparing epicurean delights or enjoying family gatherings. Smart design complements top-of-the-line SubZero/Wolfe appliances, stunning cabinetry, ample pantry and storage areas.

Equally well-suited for everyday living or gracious entertaining, the Veracruz’ interior features 10-foot tall sliding glass doors, including two at a seamless 90-degree angle, creating a visually dramatic impact along the rear of the home. The expansive glass instantly connects the great room with the 895-square-foot outdoor living terrace area.

This home’s design offers impressive views from every room at every angle. Four bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms, are located along length of the home while the impressive den and master suite occupy the opposite wing with private entry hall and access to the picturesque lanai. The master suite features voluminous recessed ceilings and two large walk-in closets. A generous master bath offers a relaxing retreat with a contemporary stand-alone tub, travertine floors, marble counter tops, separate vanities and a large shower.

The Veracruz also includes a bonus room with wine room as well as a terrace cabana with luxury options including an outdoor resort kitchen, pool with sun shelf, spa and outside fire place. The Veracruz is located in Vizcaya; one of The Champions Club’s seven gated Mediterranean-style villages.

"The Veracruz demonstrates both excellence in architectural design as well as the importance of attention to detail. Buyers say our homes ‘work’ because we incorporate so many features, ranging from easy flowing floorplans with open great rooms to the right width of hallways, the ideal location of switches and the optimal placement of doors and windows so that views are maximized. This home captures that attention to detail and the essence of Florida living beautifully,” said Lyons Heritage Tampa Vice president of Sales Raja Jaghab.

About Arthur Rutenberg Homes

Arthur Rutenberg celebrates over 60 years in the homebuilding industry and has been a respected name in Florida homebuilding since 1953, when he built his first home upon the four "cornerstones" that would make him legendary: design, craftsmanship, service and responsibility. Today, Arthur Rutenberg Homes, Inc. is one of the largest networks of independently owned and operated homebuilding companies in the nation, with franchised homebuilders throughout Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee. For more information about Arthur Rutenberg Homes at Champions’ Club, call Donna Magrini 727-376-2739 or visit http://www.ArthurRutenbergHomes.com.

About The Champions’ Club

Located in Trinity, The Champions’ Club offers luxury custom homes from the $600,000s to more than $3 million. The community’s featured builders are the finest in the region: Arthur Rutenberg Homes and Samuelsen Builders.

The Champions’ Club is the thriving reality that evolved from the vision of Dr. James P. Gills, an internationally renowned eye surgeon who set out to create a close-knit community that would offer everything families needed to flourish in every aspect of their lives. That vision has culminated in Trinity, the award-winning, master-planned community where The Champions’ Club is flourishing. For more information about The Champions’ Club call 727-375-2800.