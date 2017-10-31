Website Redesign Brings New Content and Resources from IBTS

The Institute for Building Technology and Safety (IBTS), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides services to local, state, and federal governments, recently unveiled a redesigned website as part of the organization’s continued growth. The full rebuild features enhanced content, including examples of work, subject matter expert bios, case studies, and articles in a fully-responsive, mobile-friendly format.

The new website includes a new Resources section with tools that organizations and governments of all levels can use to strengthen their own communities. These include case studies, such as the City of Central, Louisiana 2016 Flood; guides, like the Smart Solutions: Technology Serving Communities e-Book; as well as many other articles, publications, and videos developed from IBTS’s expertise helping jurisdictions meet their needs.

Visitors can easily browse through IBTS services and access valuable resources like Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Label Verification Letters. IBTS is the single source for ordering Label Verification Letters, which suffice for missing HUD labels, a requirement for all Manufactured Homes built after 1976.

The website also now features a link to IBTS Online Help and Advice for Natural Disasters (OnHAND). IBTS OnHAND is an online resource for natural disaster-related case studies, tools, and tips developed to meet the needs of stakeholders at the local level. For more information, please visit: https://ibtsonhand.org/.

“The website is part of IBTS’s commitment as a thought leader in the built environment,” said Chris Fennell, Chief Marketing and Development Officer at IBTS. “Our goal with the redesign is not only to inform visitors about IBTS’s work, but also to provide government officials and other stakeholders with a wide range of valuable and actionable content.”

To view the newly-redesigned website, please visit: http://www.ibts.org/

About IBTS

IBTS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to helping communities through quality services that reduce risk, enhance public safety, and improve quality of life. IBTS is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia with branch offices across the country. IBTS’s work is guided by a Board of Directors made up of government officials appointed by five of the most highly respected, grassroots, state and local governmental associations, including the Council of State Governments (CSG), International City/County Management Association (ICMA), National Association of Counties (NACo), National Governors Association Center for Best Practices (NGA Center), and National League of Cities (NLC).