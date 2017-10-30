Oklahoma's Premier Colocation Data Center The spirit of RACK59 has always been to promote a carrier friendly Internet Exchange Point, while cultivating a free peering environment for all fiber carriers interconnected at RACK59. Sam Curtis, P.E.

RACK59 Data Center (RACK59), Oklahoma City’s premier data center, today announced that telecommunications provider Cogent Communications has established a new Point of Presence (PoP) in the company’s data center located at 7725 W Reno, Oklahoma City, OK 73127.

The new collaboration between RACK59 and Cogent Communications will provide additional resources to handle the growing bandwidth needs of both established companies and the emerging start-ups that comprise RACK59’s customer base. With this recent addition to RACK59’s 7725 Connect, customers in the data center now have access to a variety of local and international providers. With the addition of Cogent Communications, 7725 CONNECT can offer access to 14 Internet Service Providers with On Net presence.

“I am very excited to light RACK59 with Cogent’s fiber presence, said Samual Curtis, P.E., Managing Member of RACK59 Partners, LLC. "The spirit of RACK59 has always been to promote a carrier friendly Internet Exchange Point, while cultivating a free peering environment for all fiber carriers interconnected at RACK59. The new connection with Cogent allows RACK59 colocation customers a direct connection to prime content and affordable Internet access.”

Cogent Communications is a multinational Tier 1 Internet Service Provider that offers Internet access and data transport services to the Corporate and NetCentric segments. The new PoP within RACK59’s 7725 Connect is part of RACK59’s broader strategy to provide Tier 1 network connectivity coupled with superior data center services for Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

RACK59’s carrier dense and carrier neutral data center contains 15,000 square feet of available space and possesses the features that today’s enterprise customers have come to expect, including a high-density server environment with fully redundant power architecture. The SSAE16 Certified facility is outfitted with a multi-stage security system, including HID card readers, biometrics, and 24/7/365 monitoring. All power equipment is built with 2N redundancy in case of component failure and the building draws power from two independent power grids, backed by two diesel generators with 10,000 gallons (1 full week) of reserve fuel.

