Jack Pokrzywa, Director of Ground Vehicle Standards, SAE International Pokrzywa will participate on a panel moderated by Jim Louderback, former Editor-in-Chief at Ziff-Davis and PC Magazine.

Jack Pokrzywa, Director of Ground Vehicle Standards for SAE International, will participate in an in-depth panel discussion on technical standards at the 3rd USC Marshall Innovation Conference & Competition, which will be held Jan. 18-19, 2018, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Pokrzywa will participate on a panel moderated by Jim Louderback, former Editor-in-Chief at Ziff-Davis and PC Magazine.

The USC Marshall Center for Global Innovation is a thought leader in innovation as it relates to the welfare of consumers, the success of firms, and the wealth of nations. The Center targets global companies and startups because of their impact on consumers, governments and societies – improving products for consumers and making the world a better place through innovation.

The 2018 conference will feature experts from various sectors of business.

The Innovation Coast Competition involves a pitch contest among entrepreneurs and startups for seed funding with large cash prizes similar to our prior Conference and Competition of 2015 & 2016.

SAE International’s Ground Vehicle Standards repository includes 2,500 global standards for the automotive, construction and agricultural equipment, heavy trucks, buses and specialty-vehicle industries. More than 350 technical committees and 7,000 voluntary industry participants from 43 countries provide data for the development of standards that comply with the World Trade Organization’s guidelines.

In October of 2016, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT) adopted SAE International’s “J3016: Taxonomy and Definitions for Terms Related to On-Road Motor Vehicle Automated Driving Systems” for on-road motor vehicles in its “Federal Automated Vehicles Policy.”

SAE International is a global association committed to being the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting over 127,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.

http://www.sae.org