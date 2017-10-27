“Individuals who sustain moderate to severe brain injuries must have access to comprehensive rehabilitation with therapies of sufficient scope, duration, and intensity,” said Susan Connors, president/CEO of the Brain Injury Association of America.

Leaders in the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the House Ways and Means Committee, and the Senate Finance Committee announced a bipartisan policy agreement Thursday to repeal the annual limit on per-patient therapy expenditures in Medicare, otherwise known as therapy caps. Americans living with brain injury have often seen therapy caps as a block to their own recovery; the 2017 Medicare therapy cap limits are $1,980 for physical therapy and speech-language pathology services combined, for example, and $1,980 for occupational therapy services.

