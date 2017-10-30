Pacific Resources Acquires Universal Benefits Consulting LLC

Joining the Pacific Resources family gives us the resources and capital to continue to drive rapid business growth while providing our clients with exceptional service and ROI

Pacific Resources Benefit Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc. and a leading non-medical employee benefits advisory firm, has acquired Universal Benefit Solutions, L.L.C. (“UBS”). UBS represents large clients in the placement of ancillary employee benefits products. Their primary focus is the healthcare sector.

“Joining the Pacific Resources family gives us the resources and capital to continue to drive rapid business growth while providing our clients with exceptional service and ROI, said Brandon Brickweg, Founder of Universal Benefits Solutions. ”The cultural alignment of our organizations made a partnership with Pacific Resources a natural alliance.”

“UBS is an employment benefits advisory leader in the healthcare industry,” said Paul Barden, CEO of Pacific Resources. “Partnering with a market sector leader to elevate and expand our service and subject matter expertise, is critical to reaching our strategic growth objectives. Finding a team like Brandon’s that is culturally synergistic with ours, made this the logical next step for our business.”

About Pacific Resources

Pacific Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., is a leading independent employee benefits advisory firm that works with Fortune-ranked and other large companies. For four decades, Pacific Resources' evidence-based insights have shaped innovative employee benefit solutions, helping companies get the most value from their benefit plans, and positively impacting the lives of millions of employees and their families. For more information, visit us online at http://www.pacresbenefits.com.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a broad range of insurance products and related services. Additionally, certain Brown & Brown subsidiaries offer a variety of risk management, third-party administration, and other services. Serving business, public entity, individual, trade and professional association clients nationwide, Brown & Brown is ranked by Business Insurance magazine as the United States’ sixth largest independent insurance intermediary. Brown & Brown’s Web address is http://www.bbinsurance.com.

About Universal Benefit Solutions, LLC

Universal Benefit Solutions specializes in ancillary benefit programs. Most intermediaries are required to spend most of their efforts on health insurance products. In doing so they are neglecting the needs of their customers concerning the ancillary benefit programs. Universal Benefit Solutions has no interest in health insurance. Ancillary benefits are of course an integral part of any benefits program. These programs deserve the full attention and dedicated resources necessary to establish the greatest possible benefits for your employees at the best negotiated price for your company. The correct benefits package not only outlines your company's employee benefits direction, but, just as importantly, increases productivity and morale in the work force.