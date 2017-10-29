The calendar might say it's autumn, but it's springtime at NobleWorks! We've just introduced more than 100 new Spring Occasion cards for Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, Easter, Mother's Day, Father's Day and Graduation to keep sales blooming from now through June.

Funny Cartoons and More:

As always, we have the funniest cartoons from some of the best-loved cartoonists in the industry, including Tim Whyatt, Dave Coverly, Maria Scrivan, Terri Libenson and many others. We've also introduced hilarious new designs in our popular RedRocket, PetiGreet and Big Ones lines. And, we couldn't resist throwing in a few more Trump-inspired cards for mom and dad!

Humor and Then Some:

While most of our new Spring cards offer the LOL humor everyone has come to expect from us, this introduction also includes beautiful designs from our non-humor NobleWorks By Design and French Fold lines, several of which feature our hot "Square-Tops" format. We aim to please every type of customer!

See All Cards Online:

A pdf of NobleWorks new Spring 2018 cards can be viewed at http://www.nobleworksinc.net/Flip&PdfCatalogs/NobleWorks_2018_Spring_Catalog_PDFBook.pdf. Hi-res jpgs for all cards are available by request.

About NobleWorks:

Known as "The Humor Company," NobleWorks' card line includes thousands of everyday and seasonal designs ranging from slightly silly to somewhat risqué. All of NobleWorks' cards retail for just $3.75 each and are printed on recycled paper, on demand, right here in North America (not China). The entire product line can be viewed at http://www.NobleWorksCards.com or on its wholesale-only website at http://www.NobleWorksInc.com.