Sanober Amin, MD, PhD

Sanober Amin, MD, PhD, recently joined the Flower Mound practice, after serving patients in Minnesota for a number of years.

Dr. Amin earned a medical degree and doctor of philosophy in biochemistry and molecular genetics at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She completed her dermatology residency at the University of Minnesota and practiced in St. Paul and Bloomington before relocating to Texas, closer to family. She is board certified and a diplomat of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Dr. Amin chose dermatology as her focus because of its vast depth. The skin is the largest organ of body, and treating skin conditions presents multiple diagnostic and treatment challenges. She has found that treating skin conditions allows her to make her patients’ lives better. She particularly enjoys treating chronic conditions, such as psoriasis, hair loss and pigmentary disorders. Dr. Amin enjoys traveling, rafting, cooking, photography and spending time with her family.

About Dermatology and Cosmetic Laser Surgery

Center for Dermatology and Cosmetic Laser Surgery is located in Plano, Texas, with additional locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including McKinney, Flower Mound, and Grapevine. The well-respected group of specialists includes four board-certified physicians, five certified physician assistants, two phototherapy nurses, and one cosmetic laser specialist.

The Center for Dermatology and Cosmetic Laser Surgery, led by Chief Medical Director Bryan Selkin, MD, has won numerous awards and accolades from patients and physicians, including the prestigious D Magazine “Best Doctors Award” for six years in a row. Comprehensive care is offered for patients of all ages, and preventative dermatology is an important foundation of care.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

As one of the largest physician-owned dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatment through its coordinated care network, but also benefit from the practice’s strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team therefore includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com