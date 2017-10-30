Will Falk Joins AlayaCare as a Board Advisor

Adrian Schauer, Founder and CEO of AlayaCare, home healthcare software company, today announced the appointment of Will Falk as a strategic member of the AlayaCare Board of Directors.

"Will has a long and dedicated record of exemplary service in healthcare. We welcome his expertise and passion as he joins us here at AlayaCare," said Schauer. "We value Will's proven leadership at a national and international level and his knowledge of policy and innovation as the healthcare industry considers important initiatives during a critical time for our markets."

Falk states, “I am very pleased to collaborate with AlayaCare. With its global presence and team of dedicated professionals, I look forward to contributing to the insights and innovation they bring to the home healthcare industry in an era of change.”

Mr. Falk is a retired partner with PwC. He has spent 25 years as a strategist and management consultant in New York and Toronto advising top academic centres, governments, and innovative companies in healthcare.

He began his career in New York in 1991 with APM Management Consultants (later CSC Healthcare) joining the partnership in 1997. He joined Capgemini, Ernst and Young in 2003, returning to Canada to build the national healthcare practice. The company was acquired by Accenture, where Mr. Falk became the Canadian managing partner for healthcare, leading the health practice in Canada, and was part of the global health leadership team. He joined PwC in 2012 and led the Canadian healthcare practice for five years.

Mr. Falk is an Executive Fellow at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto where he teaches a course on innovation in healthcare and at the Mowat Centre. He is a Senior Fellow at the C.D. Howe Institute. and a frequent speaker and writer on health policy and innovation. His interests include the impacts of technological change on health systems and their governance and payment mechanisms.

Over his career Will has had several formal and informal advisory roles within government including first ministers’ meetings, departmental reviews, expert panels and bargaining teams. His board experience has included the Children’s Aid Foundation, the William Osler Health System and the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences.

He has a passion for child welfare policy and was a foster parent. He received his B.Sc. from the University of Toronto (Trinity College) and an M.P.P.M. from Yale University’s School of Management.

