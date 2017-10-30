Attorney Big Al, Alon Barzakay, Working a Case We see a lot of road rage incidents this time of year, and we’ve found that it is a difficult behavior to predict. However, defensive driving and careful planning can take some of the stress out of your route.

As Autumn advances and the holidays approach, motorists begin to plan their routes to visit friends and loved ones over the course of the holiday season. No matter which holiday you celebrate, holiday road rage is an unfortunate reality that 80% of American motorists experience, but defensive driving can reduce your risk.

This year, the offices of Attorney Big Al call for calm on the roads during the holiday season. A representative of the offices of Attorney Big Al commented, “We see a lot of road rage incidents this time of year, and we’ve found that it is a difficult behavior to predict. However, defensive driving and careful planning can take some of the stress out of your route.”

Remaining calm on the road, both in the face of road rage or if you are feeling angry yourself, begins with careful planning. Knowing your route, leaving with plenty of time to accommodate any delays, and making sure passengers and drivers are all fed and hydrated can keep tempers cool and help your trip progress smoothly.

Avoiding road rage also requires defensive and cautious driving. Remember to let people merge, don’t cut people off, apologize with a hand wave if you’ve made a mistake, and refrain from yelling or gesturing at other drivers. These behaviors reduce aggression and keep everyone calm on the road.

Make sure to have your vehicle tuned and serviced well before winter conditions start to make driving more dangerous. If you live in a snowy region, you may want to install winter tires to prevent any accidents on the road due to low tread or bad brakes.

The holiday season is right around the corner, so take time to prepare yourself for the potential frustration and hassle that comes with the season. Remember that it’s a stressful time of year, so drive carefully and defensively as you enjoy the season!