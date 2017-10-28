It is the perfect time to enjoy Franklin County.

Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to enjoy a fun-filled weekend in Franklin County as days countdown to Halloween. The leaves are at peak, and the air has a nice chill. It is the perfect time to enjoy one of Franklin County’s corn mazes and hayrides.

The Great Outdoor Festival is a great chance to see the fall beauty of the Tuscarora Ridge. The event at Whitetail Ski Resort in Mercersburg is slated for Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29. Take a chair lift ride over the mountain, enjoy music, catch and release fishing, barnyard buddies, plus a ski swap.

At Stoner’s Dairy Farm in Mercersburg, wander the 5-acre, sea-themed corn maze, open noon to 10 PM on Saturday and noon to 5 PM on Sunday. Enjoy a hayride, petting zoo, and play area. Add some more fun with the corn cannon or scarecrow making. The 2017 season has one remaining haunted maze event on November 3, 7-10 PM.

The Red Run Express is running on Saturday, October 28, with a free Halloween train ride celebration. Train rides are offered 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Red Run Park in Rouzerville, just off Route 16. It is a hidden gem of Franklin County.

Country Creek Farm Produce is featuring hayrides, pick your-own pumpkin, and an Oregon Trail corn maze. Saturday, October 28, 7-10 PM, is the final flashlight maze of the season. Enjoy a little pumpkin chuckin’ and some hot apple cider, too.

Celebrate Halloween in downtown Mercersburg with the 73rd Annual Mercersburg Halloween Parade at 7 PM on October 30. It is a tradition since 1941. This year’s parade has plenty of themed floats, twirlers, bands, classical vehicles, tractors, cheerleaders, football players, fire trucks, and more. Bleachers around the square ae available for a $3 fee.

The Capitol Theatre in downtown Chambersburg is bringing back psychic and clairvoyant William Stillman on Halloween night at 7 PM. Tickets are $28. It is an evening with goosebumps, chills, and some thought-provoking moments.

