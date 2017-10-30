New Book Deals with Issues that Could Impact America in the Future

Eric Covfefe’s new book Making American Again 2024--The Book of David ($12.99, paperback, 9781545609545; $6.99, eBook, 9781545609552) tells the story of David Robles, who lay helplessly on the floor of his house, injured by gunshot wounds from intruders, while his family’s screams filled his fading mind. Such an event introduces readers right away to the plight of David Robles, his wife Elizabeth and their children, Maria and Marcos. As David’s mind slips into unconsciousness, he journeys back in time to 2022 when his family was just starting a hopeful road trip to Florida. The trip’s ill-fated turn of events was only the start of many changes coming to America, with the amount of protests, segregation and right restrictions beginning to escalate among all races, cultures and social classes. Is making America again at the cost of the livelihoods of citizens trapped between governmental control and wealthy ambition?

Eric Covfefe says, “Everyone 14 and older will love this book because it deals with problems happening in our country today and how those problems can impact an American family in the future. It's also a very easy to read book. I want readers to feel compelled to research and learn. This book touches on a variety of current issues affecting our daily lives and how these issues could play a major role in not only destroying a country but also tearing apart an American Family. With protests and potential right restrictions beginning to escalate, everyone needs to read this book.”

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date.

