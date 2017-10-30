US Sports Camps and the Cal Women’s Water Polo Head Coach, Coralie Simmons, are excited to team up this winter to offer a two-day training opportunity to high school level players ages 13-18.

The Cal Water Polo Clinic will cover all facets of the game and progress from core fundamentals to advanced techniques over the two days. Similar to a collegiate-level practice, the clinic will also include dryland strength and conditioning, video review and discussions on goal setting and nutrition.

Coach Simmons states, “My staff and I are very excited to host our first Water Polo Clinic at UC Berkeley this winter. Beyond in-water instruction, our goal is to engage and inspire each player and instill positive character traits such as confidence, self-motivation and a deeper passion for the sport.”

Instruction takes place both Saturday, December 9th and Sunday, December 10th from 8:30 AM -4:30 PM at the new Legends Aquatic Center located at 2214 Bancroft Way in Berkeley. Lunch is provided and advanced registration is required. Enrollment is limited so water polo enthusiasts from the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond are encouraged to register early as this clinic will sell out quickly.

Parents, Coaches, and campers interested in Cal Water Polo Camps can visit http://www.calsportscamps.com or call 1-800-645-3226 for more details and to register.

