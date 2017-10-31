Grant Mathiews Expands Interior Design Brand

Grant Mathiews, a leading designer based in Oklahoma City, announced he would be expanding his interior design brand. “Evolving is not changing or comprising your style, it’s an evitable process when wanting to take anything to the next level”, says Mathiews. “What’s better than one man with incredible style, two men with incredible style. With almost two decades in the interior design industry, I had no reservations bringing Todd in to collaborate with and carry on the Grant Design Brand.”

MATHIEWS TODD HOME is not only a design collaboration, but a soon to be unique market experience. It is carefully crafted and curated to connect clients to furnishings and finishings they have never seen before.

Grant Mathiews has been designing and curating since graduating from Oklahoma City University in 1997. Beginning at the legendary Cunningham Interiors, Grant tenured his design career until venturing out on to establish Grant Design in 2003. Since, he has worked on countless residential and commercial projects both regional and nationally.

“I am so excited to be collaborating with such a creative visionary and I’m really looking forward to showing Oklahoma City the new retail experience we have been creating. There is seriously nothing like it”, says Todd. The MATHIEWS TODD HOME showroom will be opening in the near future in Nichols Hills.

To learn more about MATHIEWS TODD HOME, design consulting, or to book an interview, contact Mitchell Todd at 405.300.4490 or email, hello(at)mathiewstodd(dot)com or visit the website at http://www.mathiewstodd.com.