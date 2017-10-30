Apiary Fund. A private company in Orem, Utah It can be daunting trying to figure out new strategies. The Strategies Lab gives us a place and a process to help people develop trading ideas and strategies they can use to become efficient and successful.

Apiary Fund developed a new lab offering as an extension of its highly popular and successful trading strategy development process conducted at each of its bi-annual Trading Summits, called The Strategies Lab. The new lab gives traders the opportunity to spend one hour per week with Apiary Fund trading experts brainstorming new trading strategies to use in the market.

“We’ve done this many times among our traders attending our Trading Summit,” said Shawn Lucas, Apiary Fund head trader and founder. “Now available weekly, it allows us to brainstorm good trading ideas, develop an idea and place some rules around it, and then go into the market and test it.”

The Strategies Lab is a place to teach and lead new traders through the whole process of developing trading strategies and allows everyone to go through the process repeatedly – continually developing new strategies for use in the trading market.

“I’ve done this my entire trading career,” said Lucas. “It can be daunting trying to figure out new strategies. The Strategies Lab gives us a place and a process to help people develop trading ideas and strategies they can use to become efficient and successful.”

For everyday people learning to trade on their own from home, The Strategies Lab offers a way to increase their experience in an authentic lab environment.

“I don’t know any place where you can go through a process like this in a controlled environment,” said Lucas. “Perhaps if you’re a professional analyst, but for the public—for people like you and me—we don’t have the opportunity to go through this process regularly. It’s beneficial for people learning to trade effectively.”

Apiary Fund will roll out The Strategies Lab among a small invited group of traders to begin the process and work out any issues. Later, more people can join in the lab sessions held each week. Those interested in taking part in the early development of the lab can contact Apiary Fund directly.

