Abigail Sloane, Reason & Rhyme (Creative Soul Records)

Christian music newcomer Abigail Sloane has released her debut album, Reason & Rhyme, via Creative Soul Records. The album is available now wherever music is sold.

From a very young age, Abigail found music to be a powerful outlet for expressing her emotions. She began singing at local events and at church, and by the age of 11 she was writing music and determined to pursue the path of a singer/songwriter. Not only did she discover that her passion for writing helped her navigate life’s storms, but she soon found that her music had the ability to touch the lives of others who were facing the same tumultuous upheavals.

As someone who has battled depression, Abigail wants to equip those who hear her music with the hope and encouragement that helped her to fight through the darkest of nights. Abigail uses her music to share about her faith, and she wants her songs to tell the broken and the hurting that no matter what they are going through, there are better days ahead.

With the release of Reason & Rhyme, her songs are finally being heard. Recorded in Nashville during the Spring of 2017, the album was produced by Creative Soul Records President Eric Copeland and co-produced by Jonathan Crone, whose production and performance credits include some of today’s top hitmakers including Mat Kearney, Blake Shelton, Heather Headley and many more.

“My dream is that my music empowers people to realize that they are vessels of hope in a hopeless world," says Abigail. "Because one day they might show others the same thing.”

Track Listing for Reason & Rhyme:

1. Reason & Rhyme

2. Enough

3. Who Am I

4. Breathe In

5. You Know Me

For more information, visit http://www.abigailsloanemusic.com.