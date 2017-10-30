James '99 will perform in Hershey on Nov. 10. “Marcus’ performance will serve as a celebration of the Hersheys’ incredible legacy,” said MHS President Pete Gurt ’85

Milton Hershey School alumnus and Broadway star Marcus Paul James ’99 will return to Hershey on Friday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. for a special performance for Milton Hershey School students at the Hershey Theatre in celebration of the school’s annual Founders Week. The Milton Hershey School community dedicates a week in November to pay homage to the school’s founders Milton and Catherine Hershey.

“Marcus’ performance will serve as a celebration of the Hersheys’ incredible legacy,” said MHS President Pete Gurt ’85. “It is always a joy to have our successful alumni return to Hershey to give back to our beloved school with the hope of inspiring our current students to reach their future goals, too.”

Raised by his mother, Marcus was active in church and sang in the choir loft as soon as he could stand. His mother enrolled him at Milton Hershey School at the start of his freshman year in 1995. During his college years at The Pennsylvania State University, he continued writing music and creating harmonies.

After growing as a singer and songwriter, Marcus landed a role in the Tony Award winning phenomenon “RENT.” He’s also been cast in other Broadway hits, including “Motown The Musical,” “In the Heights,” “West Side Story.” In 2015 he starred in NBC’s “The Wiz Live.” Learn more about Marcus Paul James.

Marcus’ performance in Hershey featuring his original music also will be live streamed at mhskids.org.

For Media Purposes: Interviews are welcome prior and/or after the performance. Contact Senior Media Relations Manager Keri Straub at: straubk(at)mhs-pa(dot)org or (717) 520-2212.

ABOUT MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL

Milton Hershey School® is one of the world’s best private schools, offering a top-notch education and positive home life to children in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade from families of lower income at no charge.