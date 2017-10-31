A best practice label in the Clarion/AFIA safety label program (Label design ©Clarion Safety Systems. All rights reserved.) Well-designed safety label and sign systems help to protect people from harm and protect companies from risk. I’m looking forward to sharing information on managing residual risks on equipment and in facilities through best practice, ANSI and ISO-compliant labels and signs. Past News Releases RSS Clarion Safety Systems Welcomes New...

Clarion Safety Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of safety labels and safety signs, will be featured in the American Feed Industry Association’s (AFIA) November 2017 Equipment Manufacturers Conference.

AFIA is the world’s largest organization devoted exclusively to representing the business, legislative and regulatory interests of the U.S. animal feed industry and its suppliers. Its Equipment Manufacturers Conference is an educational event designed to address the issues of today’s equipment designers, builders and installers who serve the feed, pet food and ingredient industries.

The 2017 conference will be held in Orlando, Florida from November 2-4 with a special focus on assessing risk management for the feed industry. At the event, Clarion’s Director of Facility Safety Products and Intermediary Relationships, Derek Eversdyke, will be one of a handful of industry experts featured. He’ll present on “Managing Residual Risks on Your Equipment and in Your Facility.”

“Well-designed safety label and sign systems help to protect people from harm and protect companies from risk. I’m looking forward to sharing information on managing residual risks on equipment and in facilities through best practice, ANSI and ISO-compliant safety labels and signs,” says Eversdyke.

Clarion is a leader in creating systems of visual safety for today's machinery, equipment and facilities – bringing expert knowledge of the latest standards, practical experience and industry leadership. For nearly 30 years, they’ve helped to write the visual safety standards that manufacturers and workplaces in the U.S. and across the globe look to meet. The company is an active member of the ANSI and ISO standards committees, and its founder, Geoffrey Peckham, is chairman of the ANSI Z535 Committee for Safety Signs and Colors and of ANSI’s U.S. Technical Advisory Group to the ISO standards committee responsible for safety signs, labels, colors and symbols, ISO/TC 145. He is also chair-elect for the full ISO/TC 145 committee.

“Effective warning labels and safety signs are critical in the feed industry, where interaction between people and machinery is frequent. As industry partners, Clarion and AFIA have a common goal: to help increase safety and reduce liability risk. It’s why we helped to create the AFIA/Clarion safety label program,” says Eversdyke, who works closely with AFIA customers to meet their safety label and sign needs.

Clarion is a longstanding safety partner of AFIA. In 2008, the organization utilized Clarion’s expertise to overhaul its safety label program, giving AFIA members access to a catalog of state-of-the-art labels designed specifically for their feed and grain equipment needs. Clarion’s workplace safety sign system product line is also offered to AFIA members, as well as 5 pack labels for facilities looking to retrofit older equipment with up-to-date labels.

To learn more about the latest developments in safety labels and signs, visit Clarion’s online Learning Center and video library.

ABOUT AFIA

The American Feed Industry Association, based in Arlington, VA, is the world’s largest organization devoted exclusively to representing the business, legislative and regulatory interests of the U.S. animal feed industry and its suppliers. Founded in 1909 as the American Feed Manufacturers Association, the name changed to AFIA in 1985 to recognize the importance of all types of companies involved in the feed manufacturing industry—from commercial and integrated feed manufacturers, to ingredient suppliers, pet food manufacturers and equipment manufacturers. AFIA is also the recognized leader on international industry developments and holds membership in the International Feed Industry Federation.

ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS

Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. Founded in 1990, the company continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. Clarion is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.