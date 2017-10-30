It’s been a long-held perception that employer-provided health insurance covering infertility and IVF was not only the right thing to do, but a good business decision. Now we have the data to back that up.

RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is pleased to announce that its President / CEO, Barbara Collura was invited by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) to deliver an oral abstract at the 2017 ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo in San Antonio, Texas, USA, October 28 - November 1, 2017. Collura discussed the findings from an online consumer survey about how employer-provided infertility insurance benefits impact the relationship between employee and employer.

Barbara Collura, President / CEO, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, and G. David Adamson, M.D., F.R.C.S.C., F.A.C.O.G., F.A.C.S., ARC® Fertility drafted the oral abstract “Do Health Insurance Infertility Benefits Impact the Employee/Employer Relationship?” Collura presented key findings from a survey of more than 700 employees who had undergone in vitro fertilization (IVF) egg retrieval in the U.S. Questions focused on how infertility benefits offered as part of employee health insurance impacted the relationship with their employer.

“It’s been a long-held perception that employer-provided health insurance covering infertility and IVF was not only the right thing to do, but a good business decision. Now we have the data to back that up,” said Barbara Collura, President / CEO, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association. “Employees whose employers provide infertility benefits were nearly four times more likely to feel that their employer offers health insurance benefits that meet the needs of today’s families. They were also two and half times less likely to miss time from work due to psychological stress, depression, or other conditions related to their infertility.”

Other key findings presented in “Do Health Insurance Infertility Benefits Impact the Employee/Employer Relationship?” include:



57% of respondents had health insurance that covered some diagnostic tests and/or infertility treatment through their own or spouse’s/partner’s employer.

The majority (61%) of respondents whose insurance did not cover their last IVF cycle paid total out-of-pocket costs ranging between $15,001 and $30,000 for their most recent cycle of IVF.

Employees whose employers provide infertility benefits were 1½ times more likely to recommend their employer to a friend as a great place to work.

Key findings from the “Impact of Health Insurance Infertility Benefits on the Employee/Employer Relationship” have just been released and can be viewed at http://www.resolve.org/coverageatwork.

The study was supported by ARC Fertility, EMD Serono, and RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association.

