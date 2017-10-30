O’Neil Printing Boosts Efficiency with VeraCore Implementation

VeraCore provides the technology we need to help us scale effectively. We’re excited to be able to eliminate some of the most time-consuming elements involved in running a print fulfillment business and replace it with more accurate and efficient processes

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc. announced today that O’Neil Printing, a print industry innovator, will be implementing VeraCore’s fulfillment software solutions.

For over a century, O’Neil Printing has introduced new ways to optimize print products. They have remained competitive over the years through innovation and their focus on quality. O’Neil was amongst the first Arizona-based printers to embrace digital technology and has earned repeated recognition for the quality of their work and concern for the environment.

As O’Neil Printing continues to expand its warehousing facilities and take on new clients, their need to maintain the highest level of efficiency and accuracy remains constant. “VeraCore provides the technology we need to help us scale effectively. We’re excited to be able to eliminate some of the most time-consuming elements involved in running a print fulfillment business and replace it with more accurate and efficient processes,” said Anthony Narducci, President and CEO of O’Neil Printing.

Denise Lunden, VeraCore President, commented, “VeraCore’s fulfillment capabilities are perfect for a rapidly-growing company like O’Neil Printing. It’s energizing to see them thrive in such a competitive market.”

To learn more about O’Neil Printing and their award-winning services, visit http://www.oneilprint.com.

About VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc.

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc. has been providing order fulfillment and warehouse management software to fulfillment companies, printers, e-retailers and marketing service providers for over thirty years. Their software solutions are found at the center of thousands of fulfillment programs across a wide range of industries. Visit http://www.veracore.com for more information.

About O’Neil Printing

Founded in 1908, O’Neil Printing is the leading commercial printer in Phoenix with more than 100 years of quality service. We’ve earned repeated recognition for the quality of our work and our concern for the environment. Nationally, O’Neil has earned prestigious Gold and Silver Awards for our book printing from Sappi Fine Paper North America’s annual competition, which honors the best work from printers in the U.S. and Canada. Locally, the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce named O’Neil the IMPACT award winner for our commitment to forward-thinking environmental practices. Visit http://www.oneilprint.com for more information.