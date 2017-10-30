DOROT Joins #GivingTuesday for Fourth Year

Older adults enjoy a concert at DOROT Daytime activities at DOROT are the highlight of many seniors’ weeks. Now, through added outings, concerts, and intergenerational activities, evening and weekend programming may bring the same joy.

DOROT, a leader in the fields of aging services and volunteerism, has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving sustained by people who know they can change the world around them for good. Last year, DOROT harnessed the power of #GivingTuesday into a successful campaign to raise funds for nutritious meals for our Homelessness Prevention Program clients. This year, on November 28, DOROT is excited to kick off our newest initiative to combat social isolation: expanded Sunday and evening programming for older adults in New York City.

Social isolation can lead to serious mental, emotional, and physical health consequences, especially in frail older adults. Some of their most isolated times are when everyone else is busy, such as evenings and weekends. Perhaps these seniors no longer have loved ones to share time with, or new conditions prohibit them from participating in their favorite past times. Many businesses and organizations are closed during these hours, making it nearly impossible for isolated seniors to find opportunities for social interaction.

Daytime activities at DOROT are the highlight of many seniors’ weeks. Now, through added outings, concerts, and intergenerational activities, evening and weekend programming may bring the same joy and meaning. By offering programs during these times, DOROT will engage more seniors and mobilize more families and volunteers who are frequently occupied during daytime activities. #GivingTuesday marks the start of an exciting year of growth at DOROT, with programs expanding in scope and reach.

“When a group of Columbia University students and alumni created DOROT in 1976, they saw both the devastating effects of social isolation on older adults and the benefits of bringing the generations together,” said Mark Meridy, Executive Director. “Over four decades later, we are proud not only to follow in their footsteps and continue to alleviate isolation, but to begin this new period of growth at DOROT, enabling us to effectively reach more seniors than ever before.”

On November 28, supporters can make an online donation to DOROT then encourage their social media networks to do the same, all while sharing the personal stories behind those gifts. The Omer Foundation will generously match the first $10,000 raised. To join DOROT’s #GivingTuesday campaign, please follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. DOROT’s #GivingTuesday website information will be shared in the coming weeks.

About DOROT

DOROT is a social service agency dedicated to alleviating social isolation among older adults by providing services to help them live independently as valued members of the community. For more than four decades, DOROT has been an innovative leader in the fields of aging services and volunteerism. Recently, DOROT received the prestigious Eisner Prize for Intergenerational Excellence which recognized DOROT as a pioneer in uniting the generations and making communities better places to live.