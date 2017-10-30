Advantech Wireless, a global leader in satellite broadband communications solutions, will showcase its AMT-83L military-grade satellite modem at the Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition that will take place November 7-9, 2017 in London, UK.

The AMT-83L advanced military-grade satellite modem adds a number of advanced features to the AMT-73L modem series, the first worldwide satellite modem to be certified with MIL-STD-188-165A by DISA. Among the new features there are DVB-S2 with LDPC Coding and Adaptive Coding and Modulation (ACM), IP data interface, GSE encapsulation, Direct Sequence Spread Spectrum (DSSS) spreading and is available with AES 128/256 Encryption. The AMT-83L also supports much higher data rates, and has a full-fledged built in IP router.

“These modems are addressing an established defense market, with thousands of first generation modems already in operation. Based on the MIL-STD-188-165A specification, the new generation modems migrate towards a full IP environment, provide 30% higher bandwidth efficiency, and 3x higher data rate,” said Cristi Damian, VP Global Sales and Business Development RF & Microwave Products at Advantech Wireless. “In addition, due to their built-in DSSS capability, they are already integrated on our Engage line of flyaway antennas C, X, Ku or Ka-band, or available on SOTM terminals.”

These modems were designed to fulfil two-way satellite gateway communication requirements in Defense Satellite Communications Systems (DSCS). Integrated with the new line of Engage Class Military-Grade antennas, Advantech Wireless is able to offer the most advanced multi-platform military-grade solution in the market today.

